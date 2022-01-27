Today is the last day to apply online for the recruitment of Agriculture Marketing Officer on a 5-year contract basis at the Bank of Baroda. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the BOB website bankofbaroda.in.

Baroda Bank has notified vacancies to 47 Agriculture Marketing Officer posts for fixed-term Contractual Engagement for a period of 5 years, with a periodic performance review. The term of contractual engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank. The application from the interested candidates are invited for the 18 Zones mentioned in the notification and upon selection, the place of the posting shall be in the State/UT covered for the respective Zone.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 25-40 years.

Educational qualification: Applicants must have a 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry, etc and 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree /Diploma. More details are in the notification.

Work Experience: Minimum 03 Years of experience in marketing and generating lead in Agriculture and Allied Industries business in BFSI Sector.

Here’s Bank of Baroda Agriculture Marketing Officer recruitment notification.

Selection process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general/BC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees and Rs 100 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022:

Visit BOB career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Agriculture Marketing Officer Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022.