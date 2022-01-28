Today is the last day to apply online to various posts of Teachers at the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website awesindia.com.

The AWES recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8700 Teacher vacancies. The written test is scheduled to be conducted on February 19 and 20. Applicants will be able to download their admit cards from February 10.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The fresh candidates should not be more than the age of 40 years and experienced candidates should be below the age of 57 years as on April 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates applying for PGT posts should hold a post graduation degree, whereas candidates applying for TGT/PRT posts will hold a graduation degree.

Here’s AWES Teacher recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for recruitment to Teacher posts on the basis of screening test, interview, and Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency.

Exam Fee

The applicants are required to pay the non-refundable examination fee of Rs 385.

Steps to apply for AWES Teachers recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website awesindia.com On the homepage, click on registration link under “OST (Online Screening Test) for Selection of Teachers in Army Public Schools.” Register yourself and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for AWES Teacher recruitment 2022.