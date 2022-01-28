Amid protests against alleged irregularities in the results of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam, the Railway Recruitment Board has invited concerns and suggestions from candidates regarding the exam. The notice has been posted on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

In its notice, RRB said it has provided a link on the portal “for the candidates to register their concerns/suggestions regarding the CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) and CEN RRC-01/2019”. The link has been activated for both NTPC and Level 1 exams.

The RRB NTPC grievance link will be active from today onward till February 16. Candidates are advised to utilize the link to register their concerns, the Board said. Find the link below:

https://iroams.com/outreach/

Here’s RRB NTPC notice.

Protests against RRB NTPC result

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exams were scheduled to be held in a single phase from February 15 to 19. However, after aspirants alleged erroneous results and incidents of violent clashes between protestors and police in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Railways called off the NTPC exam.

Apart from pointing out anomalies in recruitments, the candidates have claimed that the cut-off of the exam was very high and that a single candidate was selected for several roles, limiting the opportunities for other aspirants.

On Wednesday, the Railways formed a committee headed by Deepak Peter Gabriel, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations) in the Railway ministry. The committee will talk to willing volunteers from protestors and engage with those who have qualified as well as those who could not, as per a report by Indian Express.

“RRBs are committed to conduct fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining highest standards of integrity. Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish wish,” RRB had said in an earlier notice.

About RRB NTPC

For a total of 35,281 vacancies notified under NTPC, 7,05,446 candidates were shortlisted for the CBT 2 exam. The result of RRB NTPC Stage 1 was declared on January 15. The Board had said it has selected 20 times the vacancies in each pay level exactly as per the examination rules and notice.

The RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,281 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.