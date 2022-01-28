Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the revised result of Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST and PET). Candidates can check the result available on the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police Constable physical tests were held last year in various districts of Assam. The results have been released for recruitment under four different advertisements of Constables. SLPRB has also released the revised post-wise cut-off marks.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable, 754 posts of Constable / Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Assam and 154 posts Constable from SPOs against sanctioned posts of AISF Battalion under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the result portal Now click on the result available against various Constable vacancies Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.