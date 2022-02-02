Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist and Mining Inspector. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from February 15 (12.00 noon).

The last date to apply for the vacancies is March 16, 2022. Applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form from March 17 to 21.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 54 vacancies, of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Mining Officer, 11 for Assistant Geologist and 35 for Mining Inspector.

Direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Mining Officer and Assistant Geologist: Bachelor degree in Geology or Practical (Prayogik) Geology M.Tech in Applied Geology.

Mining Inspector: Graduate in Science including Geology or Diploma in Mining Engineering. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from other category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.