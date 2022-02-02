Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the Preliminary exam result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant advertised under Advt No 03/2020. Candidates can check and download the result from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 47900 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. BPSSC conducted the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26, 2021 for a total of 608736 candidates.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On he homepage, click on “Results of Preliminary Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198. BPSSC had advertised these posts in August last year and online applications were invited in August and September 2020.

Selection Process

Candidates have to appear for two levels of written exam, first a preliminary exam and then the main exam. The preliminary exam will consist of an MCQ paper for 200 marks. Candidates have to achieved at least 30% marks to qualify for the Main exam. Total number of candidates who will be eligible to appear for the Main exam will be 20 times of the total vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.