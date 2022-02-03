The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an update on the final result status of the 2019 Combined Graduate Level Exam. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

In the notice, SSC said it has received a large number of representations from the candidates of CGLE 2019 regarding the status of the final result of the said examination. The result has not been declared due to multiple court cases filed by the candidates.

The Delhi High Court in an order dated October 6, 2021, has restrained the Commission from disclosing the result of CGLE 2019, till the disposal of the case.

“The results of the candidates will be kept in a sealed cover, and appointment letter(s) to successful candidates will not be issued, till such time, the Tribunal disposes of the O.A. iii. At the time of disposing of the O.A., the Tribunal will pass suitable directions as to what is required to be done, at the respondents’ end,” the notice said.

Citing the matter as sub-judice, SSC said it will take appropriate action as per the directions of the High Court. The Commission has also filed a Miscellaneous Application before the court for early hearing of the case.