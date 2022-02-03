The All India Bar Examination has released the result of AIBE XVI 2021 today, February 3. Candidates can download their result from the official website allindiabarexamination.com using their enter roll number and date of birth.

The AIBE XVI 2021 was conducted on October 31, 2021. The answer key was released on November 9, 2021.

The online application process was conducted in August and September this year. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on AIBE-16 result link Key in your roll number, date of birth, and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.