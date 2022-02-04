The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the official notification of the Dental Surgeon recruitment exam 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from February 10 to March 11.

The CGPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to a total of 44 posts. The exam will be held in written OMR-based mode at centres across the state.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 32 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a BDS degree and registered with the Chhattisgarh State Dental Council.

Here’s CGPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

CGPSC will conduct the Dental Surgeon written exam and qualified candidates will be called for document verification and interview.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from other category.