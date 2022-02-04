Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the release date of admit cards for the Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector exam 2022. Candidates can check the notice at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB MVSI exam 2022 will be held on February 12 and 13. The admit cards will be available for download on the official website from February 7 onwards.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 197 posts of MVSI.

Here’s RSMSSB MVSI admit card notice.

RSMSSB MVSI exam schedule Exam Exam Date Exam Time Paper 1 February 12 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon Paper 2 February 12 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM Paper 3 February 13 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Selection Process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.