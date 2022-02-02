Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a notice stating that candidates who applied for the Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman exam 2021 can edit their online applications from February 5. The facility to edit/correct applications can be done at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till February 14.

The RSMSSB Fireman/AFO exam was held on January 29.

Candidates can make corrections to their online applications on payment of Rs 300 as a fee. The correction can be made to category, sub-category, date of birth, gender and marital status.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts. The online application process for the posts was conducted in September and October this year.

Here’s RSMSSB Fireman application correction notice.