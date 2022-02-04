Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is currently accepting online applications for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can fill and submit the online application form available at the UPSC official website upsconline.nic.in till February 22, by 6.00 PM.

UPSC will hold a Screening Test for selection to Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 which will be held on June 5. As per the official notification, approximately 151 vacancies in the Forest Service are expected to be filled.

Candidates are required to qualify in the CSE Prelims exam for going to the second stage of the Indian Forest Service (Mains) Exam (Written and Interview).

Here’s UPSC IFS exam 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any recognized Universities.

Examination fee

Candidates applying for UPSC CSE prelims are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, by February 22 (6.00 PM), except for the Female/ SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates who are exempted from the fee payment.

Application form details:

The online application contains two parts. In Part-I, candidates will have to fill in the basic information. On submission of details, candidates will be prompted to check the details and make corrections, if any, in the application.

In Part-II Registration consists of filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), uploading of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document, selection of examination centre and Agreeing to Declaration.

Steps to apply for UPSC IFS exam 2022:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on the registration link for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit Submit the form and take a print or future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC IFS exam 2022.