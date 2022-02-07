Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release ICSE and ISC semester 1 exam results today at 10.00 AM. Students of Class 10 and 12 standards can check and download their result from the Council’s website cisce.org.

The result of the ICSE, ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 will be Examinations will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS, reads the notice.

Candidates can receive the results through SMS by typing his/her Unique ID in the ‘New Message’ box: ICSE/ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to the number: 9248082883.

Here’s CISCE result notification.

Steps to download ISC, ICSE result 2022:

Go to official website cisce.org Click on the Semester 1 result link for ISC, ICSE Fill in the required details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference.

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council’s website www.cisce.org by paying the charges of Rs 1000 per paper (ICSE) and Rs 1000 per subject (ISC). In addition, the provision to apply for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal will also be available.