Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 Term 1 board exams today. Students will be able to check their result online at the official website hpbose.org.

HPBOSE conducted the Class 10 exams for Term 1 from November 20 to December 3 and Class 12 term 1 exams from November 18 to December 9 last year. Students will be able to download their e-mark sheet using their board exam roll number.

Steps to check HPBOSE result 2022: