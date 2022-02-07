HP Board Class 10, 12 term 1 results today at hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the results of Class 10 and 12 Term 1 board exams today.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 Term 1 board exams today. Students will be able to check their result online at the official website hpbose.org.
HPBOSE conducted the Class 10 exams for Term 1 from November 20 to December 3 and Class 12 term 1 exams from November 18 to December 9 last year. Students will be able to download their e-mark sheet using their board exam roll number.
Steps to check HPBOSE result 2022:
- Visit official website hpbose.org
- Go to the ‘Results’ section and click on Class 10/12 result link (when available)
- Enter roll number and click on Search
- The HPBOSE result will appear on screen
- Download mark sheet and take a printout.