The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam dates for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 session. Candidates can check the exam dates available on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, SWAYAM July 2021 Semester examinations will now be conducted on February 21 and 22, 2022. The exam will be held for the duration of 180 minutes (3.00 hrs) — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 18 and 19.

The decision to postpone the exam is being done due to elections in few States of India on 18 and 19 February 2022.

In continuation to the Public Notice dated 25 December 2021 regarding Exam Dates of Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will now be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 21 and 22 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I), reads the notification.

