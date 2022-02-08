The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 level 2 exam has been cancelled, the state government said on Monday. The announcement was made on Twitter by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot following allegations of exam paper leaks prior to the day of the exam.

The CM clarified only the REET Level 2 exam has been cancelled while the level 1 process will continue as before. There are two exams held for the state eligibility test. Candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) are eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) are eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

In his tweet, Gehlot said: “In the cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, it has been decided to cancel the REET Level-2 exam. The level-1 process will continue as before. Now there will be recruitment for a total of 62,000 posts in both levels. Youth should be rest assured, the state government is fully standing by in their interest.”

REET 2021 was held on September 26, 2021, and the result was announced on November 2. Later, a revised result was also announced on December 7. The candidates successfully qualifying the REET are provided with an eligibility certificate by the Government of Rajasthan to apply for teaching jobs in government-owned schools of the state.

रीट परीक्षा में गड़बड़ी की जांच SOG कर रही है। हमारी सरकार हर दोषी को सजा दिलाकर युवाओं के साथ न्याय सुनिश्चित करेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 7, 2022

According to a report in The Indian Express, the paper of the REET exam was leaked two days before the test. In September last year, five people, including a woman, were arrested and a cheating racket was busted by Rajasthan Police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre of the exam.

Gehlot said that a Special Operation Group (SOG) of police is investigating discrepancies in the REET exam and those responsible will be punished.