Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the model answer keys of the Laboratory Technician Recruitment Exam 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website osssc.gov.in using their User D and password.

The OSSSC Lab Technician Exam 2022 was held on February 6 (Sunday) in written pen and paper mode at exam centres of all districts of Odisha.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer keys by clicking ‘File objection for the published Answer Key’ on the ‘Applicant Menu’ and submitting their challenge by February 16.

Here’s OSSSC Lab Technician answer key notice.

Steps to download OSSSC Lab Technician answer key:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in Go to “Login” and login using User D and password Go to Applicant Menu – Examination answer key and click on the link The OSSSC Lab Technician answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

The OSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1000 District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technician 2021 on a contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.