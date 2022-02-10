Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination to be held for the post of Prohibition Constable today, February 10. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in using their registration ID/Mobile Number and Date of Birth.

Applicants who cannot download their admit card will have to collect their hall tickets from Commission’s office between February 24 and 25 upto 5.00 PM. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 27 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The reporting time is 9.00 AM.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on e-Admit Card link for written examination of Prohibition Constable Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.