Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can check their results online at the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS PO/MT-XI Main exam 2022 was held on January 22. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam were eligible to appear in the Main exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.

The online Main Examination for the posts of PO/MT consisted of objective tests for 200 marks and a Descriptive test for 25 marks.

Steps to download IBPS PO Main result 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the result link for the post of PO Enter registration no and date of birth to login The IBPS PO Main result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates by IBPS will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.