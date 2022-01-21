Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of Specialist Officer (SO) preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can check the scores available on the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The IBPS SO online prelim exam 2021 was conducted on December 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 SO vacancies under CRP SPL-XI. These include posts including IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

The result of the prelims exam was announced on Tuesday.

Steps to check IBPS SO scores 2021

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “IBPS SO Prelims Score 2021” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scores Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SO Prelims Score 2021.

Meanwhile, IBP has released SO Mains admit card 2021. The exam 2021 is schedule to be held on January 30 in an online mode. Candidates who have cleared the SO online prelim exam 2021 are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Online Main Examination for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari will consist of Objective and Descriptive Tests for 1 hour and total marks are 60. There will be a penalty of 0.25 marks per wrong answer marked in the Objective Tests.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary and Mains examination followed by the interview round. The notice regarding the Main exam for qualified will be released shortly.