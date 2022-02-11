KIITEE 2022 result declared for Phase 1 exam
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has declared the result for the Phase 1 entrance examination.
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has declared the result for the Phase 1 entrance examination. Registered candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in using their application number and date of birth.
KIITEE 2022 Phase-1 online examination was conducted from February 4 to 6.
Steps to check KIITEE 2022 result:
- Visit the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “KIITEE 2022 (PHASE I) RESULT”
- Enter Application Number and Date of Birth and submit
- The KIITEE 2022 result will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
Direct link to check KIITEE phase 1 result.
Candidates who appear in KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1) Online Examination are eligible for Phase-2, Phase-3 and Phase-4 examination. KIITEE-2022 phase 2 online examination will be held from April 14-16.
Candidates who have applied for KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1) online examination are not required to apply again for KIITEE-2022 (Phase 2, Phase-3 and Phase-4) online examination, they can appear Online Examination with their existing Application Number of Phase-1.