Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has declared the result for the Phase 1 entrance examination. Registered candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in using their application number and date of birth.

KIITEE 2022 Phase-1 online examination was conducted from February 4 to 6.

Steps to check KIITEE 2022 result:

Visit the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in On the homepage, click on “KIITEE 2022 (PHASE I) RESULT”

Enter Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The KIITEE 2022 result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check KIITEE phase 1 result.

Candidates who appear in KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1) Online Examination are eligible for Phase-2, Phase-3 and Phase-4 examination. KIITEE-2022 phase 2 online examination will be held from April 14-16.

Candidates who have applied for KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1) online examination are not required to apply again for KIITEE-2022 (Phase 2, Phase-3 and Phase-4) online examination, they can appear Online Examination with their existing Application Number of Phase-1.