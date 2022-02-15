Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to 4000 contractual posts of Community health officer (CHO). Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website upnrhm.gov.in till February 17, 2022.

Earlier, the application deadline was February 13.

Here’s the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Less than 35 years of age as on February 4, 2022 and reservation policy is applicable as per UP State Government rules.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have successfully completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from academic year 2020 and onward from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University are eligible to apply.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on Updates tab Now click on “Portal Go-Live for 4000 contractual vacancies of CHO under NHM, UP” Fill up the application form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection shall be purely based on merit and percentage of total marks obtained in theory and practical of final year of B.Sc. (Nursing) /Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.