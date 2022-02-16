Today, February 16, is the last date to apply for 2422 apprentice posts on Railway Recruitment Cell Central Railway (RRC CR). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rrccr.com.

Apprentices will be hired in five clusters: Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 17, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years in case of SC/ST candidates, and 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Application Fee

Candidates are advised to pay the application fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts

Visit RRC CR website rrccr.com On the homepage, click on “Click here to Apply Online” under “Online application for Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for the Year 2021-22” Register yourself and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.