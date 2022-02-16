The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has extended the online registration deadline for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can now register for the test on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in till February 19. The earlier deadline was today.

KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala. The KTET 2022 exam date will be announced later.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s KTET 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from general/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for KTET February 2022:

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NEW REGISTRATION FEBRUARY 2022” Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for KTET 2022.