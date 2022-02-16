Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has issued an official notification for recruitment to over 400 posts of Constable in Assam Police. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at the official website slprbassam.in from February 16 to March 17.

The SLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for 470 posts of Constable in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) and 5 posts of Assistant Squad Commander and 12 posts of Driver (Operator) in Fire and Emergency Services, Assam.

Here’s Assam Police Constable recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria Post Age as on 1-1-2022 Essential Qualification CONSTABLE (WO/WT/OPR) 18 to 25 years 10+2 (Science) pass with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) CONSTABLE (UB) 18 to 25 years HSSLC or Class 12 pass CONSTABLE (MESSENGER) 18 to 25 years Class 12 pass and must possess valid driving license for LMV, MMV & HMV etc CONSTABLE (CARPENTER) 18 to 25 years Class 12 pass and passed prescribed ITI course in trade CONSTABLE (DISPATCH RIDER) 18 to 25 years Class 12 pass and must possess valid driving license for LMV, MMV & HMV etc ASSTT. SQUAD COMMANDER 20 to 24 years 10+2 (Science) pass with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) DRIVER (OPERATOR) 18 to 25 years Class 8 pass and must possess valid driving license for HMV (Heavy Motor Vehicles)

Selection procedure

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Qualified candidates will appear for the written exam and oral test/viva voce.

The date and venue of PST & PET and Written Test etc will be intimated in due course of time by email, SMS and various other means and through SLPRB website.

Application fee

There is no application fee required.

Steps to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2022:

Visit official website slprbassam.in Go to online application portal and click on apply link Go to Register Now and complete registration Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2022.