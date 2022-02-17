Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has issued the new schedule for the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC had earlier postponed the physical tests due to be conducted in January in view of the Covid-19 situation then.

The Bihar Police Constable PET will now be held from March 15 to April 8. The admit cards, and the time and venue of PET mentioned on it, that were issued earlier will remain valid. However, candidates will still be able to download their admit cards from the official website.

Here’s CSBC Bihar Police PET notice.

Candidates who qualified the Constable exam 2021 conducted in March are eligible to appear for the physical tests. The result was announced on December 6.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8415 vacancies. The Bihar Police Constable selection will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.