Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has announced the result of Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website site.uphesc.org.

The UPHESC Assistant Professor exam was conducted in three phases on 47 subjects on October 30, November 13 and 28. The answer keys were released in December.

Qualified candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round due to be held in March.

The Commission has also released the category-wise cut-off marks and final answer key for the Assistant Professor exams.

Here’s UPHESC Assistant Professor result notice.

Steps to download UPHESC Assistant Professor result 2021:

Visit the official website site.uphesc.org On the homepage, go to Notice Board section Click on ‘Advertisement No. 50 – List of candidates shortlisted for interview.’ The UPHESC Assistant Professor merit lists will get downloaded Open the merit list for the relevant subject and check result Take a printout for future reference.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects. The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission. Following the exams, the qualified candidates will be called for the interview round.