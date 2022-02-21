The West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has invited online applications for Graduate & Technician Apprentice posts. The company has notified a total of 62 posts of which 16 are Graduate Apprentice (Electrical) and 46 Technician Apprentice (Electrical). The total period of the training will be for 12 months commencing from the date of execution of the Contract of Apprenticeship.

Only candidates, who will enrol themselves with the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) portal (mhrdnats.gov.in) and send an email at wbsetclapprentice@gmail.com, expressing his/her interest towards selection as an apprentice under WBSETCL within March 11, shall be considered for the selection procedure of candidature of Apprentice under WBSETCL.

Here’s WBSETCL Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Graduation in Electrical Engineering (4 years full-time course) from any Institute recognized by the AICTE. The minimum age of the candidate should be 22 as on January 1, 2022.

Technician Apprentice: Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Technology (3 years full-time course). The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 as on January 1, 2022.

Selection process

The selection shall be made based on merit (i.e. based on overall percentage (%) of marks secured in the qualifying examination) from the list of registered candidates.