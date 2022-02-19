The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the final result of the MPHW Female recruitment under Advt. No. 15/2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The final result has been prepared on the basis of Written Examination, Scrutiny of Documents and Socio-economic criteria for the post of MPHW (Female). The results of the HSSC MPHW written exam were declared in October and candidates were called for document scrutiny in November last year.

The Commission has notified a total 588 Posts of MPHW at the Health Services & ESI, Haryana.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The result has been shown category wise and merit wise and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket, HSSC said.

Steps to download HSSC MPHW result 2021:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Final Result for the post of MPHW (Female) of Health Care & ESI, Haryana Against Advt. No. 15/2019, Cat No. 04 & 20.” The HSSC MPHW result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s HSSC MPHW Female final result 2021 merit list.