Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the examination dates for the Combined Civil Services (Mains) 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at the official website jpsc.gov.in till February 25, 2022.

As per the official notice, the Main Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 13, 2022 at various exam centres in Ranchi. A total of 4885 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. Detailed examination schedule will be released in due course of time.

Steps to apply for main exams

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Key in your login details and submit Fill up the application form and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for Main exam.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the revised result of Combined Civil Services (Prelims) Examination 2021. Candidates can download the same by clicking on the revised result link available on the homepage or access the result through the link given below:

Direct link to the revised result.

Exam Pattern

The Main Examination will consist of 6 papers. Selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers - II to VI (5 papers in all) subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e. 30 in Paper - I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The application process was conducted in February and March.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.