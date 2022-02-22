Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of candidates of the Specialist Officer (SO) Main exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO Main exaM 2021 was conducted on January 30 in an online mode. The result was announced on February 15.

Steps to download IBPS SO Main scorecard 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the scorecard link for the post of CRP SPL-XI Enter registration no and date of birth to login The IBPS SO Main scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IBPS SO Main scorecard 2021.

Qualified candidates have been called for the interview round. IBPS has already released the call letters for the interview round of qualified candidates.

The interviews for the posts of Specialist Officers will be conducted in the months of February and March. The total marks allotted for Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). All documents mentioned in the call letter have to be produced at the time of the interview for verification.

The IBPS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 Specialist Officer vacancies under CRP SPL-XI. These include posts including IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).