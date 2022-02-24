Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021 for the recruitment of Civil Judges. Eligible candidates can check the schedule available on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary written examination will be conducted on March 27, 2022 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM.

“The centre list and roll numbers tagged to each centre shall be published later,” reads the notice.

OPSC has notified a total 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

