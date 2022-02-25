Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the revised exam dates for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 was scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26 but was postponed this week. Candidates can check the exam notice official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the revised exam notice, RPSC RAS Mains 2021 will be held on March 20 and 21. The Commission will notify regarding new admit cards later.

The Main exam will be organised for candidates who cleared the RPSC RAS prelims 2021 held in October. The result was declared on November 19. In total, 20102 candidates have qualified the RAS preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Here’s RPSC RAS Main revised exam date notice.

RPSC RAS Main written exam will consist of four papers (General Studies I, II, III and General Hindi and General English) containing three parts each. Every paper will carry a total of 200 marks, with a duration of 3 hours and will be descriptive/analytical.

The Commission has released the exam scheme and syllabus for the Main exam.

The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam 2021 is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.