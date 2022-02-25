Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online registration process for the State Service (Main) Exam 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till March 23.

Candidates who cleared the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2020 are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The MPPSC SSE Prelims 2020 was conducted on July 25, 2021. The results were announced on January 15 this year. A total of 7711 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main exam.

The MPPSC SSE Main exam 2020 will be held from April 24 to 29. The admit cards will be released on April 13.

The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 260 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Here’s MPPSC SSE Main exam 2020 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400. The application fee for other category candidates is Rs 800.

Steps to apply for MPPSC SSE Mains 2020:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Online Application Form - State Service Mains Examination 2020’ Click on the apply link and login using SSE Prelims roll number and date of birth Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for MPPSC SSE Main 2020.