Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the 2020 Junior Engineer Paper 2 examination. Candidates who appeared in the can check the results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 5711 candidates were qualified to appear for Paper II. The SSC JE Paper 2 exam was conducted on September 26, 2021. On the basis of cut-off marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) fixed by the Commission, a total of 1294 candidates for JE Civil and 571 for JE Mechanical /Electrical have cleared the exam.

Here’s SSC 2020 JE Paper 2 result notice.

The candidates, whose roll numbers figure in the merit lists, would be called for Document Verification and its schedule will be announced in due course. Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on March 4 on Commission’s website. Candidates may check their marks from March 4 to 31 by using their Registration ID and Password.

Here’s direct link to SSC JE Paper 2 results:

JE Civil

JE Mechanical /Electrical