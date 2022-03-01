Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector exam 2021. Candidates can download their answer key from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB MVSI exam 2022 was held on February 12 and 13. The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 197 posts of MVSI.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News Notifications” Now click on MVSI answer key linkshttps://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

MVSI exam answer key (morning shift) - February 12

MVSI exam answer key (evening shift) - February 12

MVSI exam answer key (morning shift) - February 13

Selection Process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.