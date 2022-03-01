The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the admit card for the Joint Competitive Examination for Junior Engineer posts. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ppsc.gov.in using their registration number and password.

The PPSC JE exam will be held on March 6 (Sunday) at Patiala from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exams were earlier scheduled in January but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Information regarding Examination Centre shall be intimated to the candidates on their Admit Cards,” reads the notice.

The exam will be conducted to fill over 1,100+ Junior Engineer (Civil) posts, 5 posts of JE (Public Health) and 10 posts of Section Officer (Civil).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

