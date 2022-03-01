Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services (Mains) 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Main Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 13, 2022 at various exam centres in Ranchi. A total of 4885 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Combined Civil Services Mains 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The application process was conducted in February and March.

Exam Pattern

The Main Examination will consist of 6 papers. Selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers - II to VI (5 papers in all) subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e. 30 in Paper - I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.