Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has deferred the application deadline for the online programmes and ODL programmes January 2022 Session. Applicants will now be able to apply for the courses till March, 2022 without late fee.

Candidates applying for ODL are required to pay the non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200 along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.

Candidates are advised to read about the courses offered by IGNOU in detail at the ‘Programme Information’ tab on the University’s website.

Steps to apply for the courses

Visit IGNOU website ignou.ac.in Click on the admission link Go to ‘Register Online’ section and select ‘Fresh Admission’ Click on the button ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete registration Login and fill application form, select course, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take printout

Direct link to apply for Online Programmes January 2022 Session.

Direct link to apply for ODL programmes January 2022 Session.

