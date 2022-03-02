Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has will today, March 2, conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts at its Kaiga Site. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in upto 4.00 PM.

The NPCIL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 42 vacancies. The posts include Scientific Assistant-C (Safety Supervisor) (3), Nurse-A (2), Assistant Grade-1(HR) (13), Assistant Grade-1 (F&A) (11), Assistant Grade-1(C&MM) (4) and Steno Grade-1 (9).

Here’s NPCIL recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Scientific Assistant: 18 to 35 years.

Nurse: 18 to 30 years.

Assistant and Steno: 21 to 28 years.

Educational Qualification:

Scientific Assistant: Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical or Electrical) or B.Sc + One-year Diploma/Certificate in Industrial Safety.

Nurse: Nursing and mid-wifery (3 years course) or BSc (Nursing).

Assistant Grade/ Steno : Any Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Steps to apply for NPCIL recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website npcilcareers.co.in On the homepage, click on Careers tab Click on “Click here to view details & Apply Online” against Recruitment of Scientific Assistant, Nurse, Assistant Grade, Steno at Kaiga Site Register yourself and proceed with the application process Select desired post, complete application, upload documents and submit Take a print of the form for future reference.

Here’s direct link to the application portal.

Selection Process

Applicants for Scientific Assistant will be shortlisted on the basis of written exam and interview round. For all other posts, Written Examination (Preliminary Test + Advanced Test) and Skill Test will be conducted.