The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the online registration process for NEET PG counselling mop-up round tomorrow, March 3. Candidates will be able to register for the mop-up round counselling at the official website mcc.nic.in.

“The Registration for Mop-up Round of PG counselling will Start from Tomorrow i.e 03.03.2022,” reads a note on the website. Candidates will be able to register till March 7 (12 noon).

The choice filling facility will be available from March 3-7. The verification of internal candidates by the respective University/college will be done on March 8 and 9.

The NEET PG mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on March 12.

About NEET PG counselling

Through NEET PG online counseling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled in AIQ category. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for 50% All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result was released on January 22 and round 2 on February 17.