NMDC Limited, Bailadila Iron Ore Mine Kirandul Complex has invited applicants for the walk-in-interview for Graduate Apprentice, Technician (Diploma) Apprentice, and Trade Apprentice posts. Candidates will have to appear for the interview from March 10 onwards.

Interested candidates are required to mandatorily register themselves in apprenticeshipindia.gov.in portal.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 168 Apprentice posts, of which 130 vacancies are for the post of Trade Apprentices, 27 for Graduate Apprentices and 11 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 30 years as on March 31, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice: Candidates should have ITI passed in relevant trade.

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have 4 year Degree in relevant field.

Technician Apprentice: Candidates should have Diploma in relevant field.

Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.