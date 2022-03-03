Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has released the interview schedule for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor under Advt No 50. Candidates can check the interview schedule on the official website site.uphesc.org.

The UPHESC Assistant Professor exam was conducted in three phases on 47 subjects on October 30, November 13 and 28. The results were released in February. Qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round.

The interviews will be held from March 25 to April 30. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uphesc2021.co.in.

Here’s UPHESC Assistant Professor interview schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects. The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission. Following the exams, the qualified candidates will be called for the interview round.