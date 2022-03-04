Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the timetable for the ICSE and ISC semester 2 board exams. Students of Class 10 and 12 standards can check and download the respective timetable from the Council’s website cisce.org.

The Semester 2 exams for both Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will commence from April 25. The exams will conclude on May 23 for Class 10 and June 6 for Class 12.

The ICSE exams will begin at 11.00 AM every day and the exam duration is 1.5 hours for all papers. On the other hand, ISC exams will begin at 2.00 PM and the exam duration is also 1.5 hours.

In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper, CISCE said.

Here’s direct link to ICSE, ISC Semester 2 timetable.