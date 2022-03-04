Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) has started the online application process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for various courses available on the official website ipu.ac.in till April 30, 2022.

Candidates applying for the courses are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1200. The IPU CET will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted for admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs.

Candidates can check the Admission Brochure here.

Steps to apply for IPU CET 2022

Visit the official website ipu.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CET registration link Register for IPU CET 2022 Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.