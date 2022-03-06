Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the Main exam date for the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant advertised under Advt No 03/2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC will conduct the Bihar Police SI Main exam on April 24 (Sunday). The detailed exam schedule and admit card notice will be issued later.

A total of 47900 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. BPSSC conducted the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26, 2021. The result was announced on February 2.

Here’s BPSSC Bihar Police SI Main exam notice.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198. BPSSC had advertised these posts in August last year and online applications were invited in August and September 2020.

Candidates have to appear for two levels of written exam, first a preliminary exam and then the main exam. The total number of candidates who will be eligible to appear for the Main exam will be 20 times of the total vacancies.