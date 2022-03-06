Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the exam date for the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC will conduct the Research Assistant exam in OMR-based mode on March 27 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam will consist of one subject- General Studies.

The admit card will be available for download on the official website from March 21 onwards. The list of valid candidates will be uploaded on March 14.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies of Research Assistants.

Here’s APSC Research Assistant exam notice.