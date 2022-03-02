Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards of the GIC Lecturer Main exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC GIC Lecture Main exam will be held on March 13 (Sunday) in two sessions: 9.30 to 11.30 AM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM in Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The UPPSC GIC Lecturer prelim exam 2021 was conducted on September 19 at centres across UP. The result was announced on December 9 in which a total of 15,046 candidates qualified for the Main exam.

Steps to download UPPSC GIC Lecturer Main admit card:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-3/E-1/2020, EDUCATION DEPARTMENT (MALE/FEMALE) MAINS EXAM-2020”

Enter candidates registration number, Date of Birth, Gender and click on download button

The UPPSC GIC Lecturer Main admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPPSC GIC Lecturer admit card 2021.

UPPSC had notified a total of 1,473 Lecturer vacancies in various Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) across the state in December 2020.