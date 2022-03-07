The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the question paper and answer key of the Joint Competitive Examination for Junior Engineer posts. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC JE exam was held on March 6 (Sunday) at Patiala from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of the competitive examination have been released.

Candidates may submit their objections, if any, online from the link available on the web page from March 8 to 11. After processing the objections, the Commission will put a revised answer key on the Commission’s website.

Steps to download PPSC JE answer key 2022:

Candidates can visit the official website ppsc.gov.in to access the answer key and question paper links under Announcements.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 1,100+ Junior Engineer (Civil) posts, 5 posts of JE (Public Health) and 10 posts of Section Officer (Civil).