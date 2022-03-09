The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is expected to announce the results of its entrance exams General Ability Test (GAT) 2022 this week. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at the official website niftadmissions.in.

The NIFT 2022 written entrance exam (GAT) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate fashion designing programmes was held on February 6. The answer keys were released on February 22.

As per the schedule, the NIFT result of the written test will be announced in mid-March. Qualified candidates will have to appear for the situation test/group discussion and interview in April – May. The final result will be declared by end of May or June and the counselling process will start soon after.